FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aclaris's drug to treat common growth on skin gets FDA nod
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

Aclaris's drug to treat common growth on skin gets FDA nod

1 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its topical drug to treat seborrheic keratoses, growths on the skin that are harmless but affect millions of Americans.

Aclaris’s drug, Eskata, would be the first FDA-approved non-invasive treatment for the condition, the company said.

Seborrheic keratoses are non-cancerous skin growths that affect more than 83 million adults in the United States, according to Aclaris. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below