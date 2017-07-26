FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's ACS wins 1,550 MW capacity at renewable energy auction
2017年7月26日 / 下午1点18分 / 10 天前

Spain's ACS wins 1,550 MW capacity at renewable energy auction

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS has won 1,550 megawatts (MW) of solar generating capacity through its engineering affiliate Cobra, the company said on Wednesday.

The government's renewable capacity auction of about 3,000 MW, most of which was for solar power producers, was the second this year and is part of a drive to make sure 20 percent of all energy consumed in Spain by 2020 is from renewable sources.

Cobra is a services company focused on solar and wind power, industrial engineering and networks and grid infrastructure.

Endesa won 339 MW for two projects in Extremadura and Murcia. X-Elio, a solar company owned by KKR and Gestamp, was given 455 MW while Forestalia was awarded 316 MW, sources said.

Gas Natural said on Wednesday it had been awarded 200 MW while Solaria announced it was granted 250 MW in the auction.

The official results of the auction are due to be released by the energy ministry by Thursday. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)

