2 个月前
Actelion antibiotic misses mark on one study, hits it on another
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月8日

Actelion antibiotic misses mark on one study, hits it on another

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Swiss biotechnology company Actelion on Thursday presented mixed trial results for its antibiotic hopeful cadazolid, saying it met the main goal of one late-stage study but failed to hit the target in a second, identical study.

Cadazolid, being tested against tough-to-treat Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhoea, is among assets being purchased by Johnson & Johnson as part of the U.S. healthcare giant's $30 billion takeover of Actelion.

Actelion said the investigational drug met its primary endpoint -- resolution of diarrhoea and no further need for therapy on study treatment, maintained for two days after treatment -- in its pivotal IMPACT 1 study, but fell short of the same endpoint in its IMPACT 2 study.

The company was silent on the future of the drug.

"The press release contains all elements that can be disclosed at present," a spokesman said in response to a question about plans for cadazolid's further development.

The Swiss company, which said cadazolid demonstrated an acceptable tolerability and safety profile, now plans to analyze the full study results and make them available at upcoming congresses and in peer-reviewed publications. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

