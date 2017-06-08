FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Wealth management data startup Addepar raises $140 million
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 上午11点04分 / 2 个月内

Wealth management data startup Addepar raises $140 million

Anna Irrera

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Addepar, a Silicon Valley-based startup that helps wealth management firms get a more comprehensive view of their clients' assets, has raised $140 million in a round led by Valor Equity Partners, 8VC and investment manager Harald McPike.

The company said on Thursday that it will use the funding on research and development initiatives aimed at enhancing its technology.

Addepar has developed software that helps wealth managers view information on their clients' assets that might be spread out across various accounts.

Ultra-wealthy clients typically hold their assets in family trusts, limited partnerships or in alternative and illiquid investments spread across several banks and accounts. This means financial advisors will often gather and compile information into one spreadsheet through a protracted process rather than meeting with clients.

"Wealth managers, especially the ones serving larger and more complex clients, often times have challenges in giving each client an accurate view of everything they own," said Eric Poirier, chief executive of Addepar, in an interview. The company's platform allows wealth management firms, with client's permission, to gather information from various accounts in one place, Poirer said.

Addepar is among the growing group of young technology companies that are seeking to help established financial institutions improve their technology across a wide range of functions, including anti-money laundering checks to client-interface software.

While the firm has so far focused on wealth management firms, Poirier said it had received inquiries from other buy-side companies such as pension funds.

Poirier said the firm has been growing rapidly, with its clients managing more than $650 billion through its platform, up from $300 billion 18 months ago. In January Morgan Stanley said it was rolling out Addepar's platform to 20 of its top financial advisory teams.

Valor Equity Partners founder and managing partner Antonio Gracias, who sits on the Addepar's board of directors, is well known for being an investor and board member in several companies of Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below