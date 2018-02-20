FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
February 20, 2018 / 6:16 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Staffing company Adecco said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based online recruitment platform Vettery for an undisclosed sum to increase its footprint in the digital permanent recruitment market.

Vettery, founded in New York in 2014, connects over 4,000 employers with candidates in IT, sales and finance thanks to a proprietary technology that reduces time to hire and improves the quality of matches, the world’s largest staffing firm said in a statement.

Adecco said it would accelerate the expansion of Vettery, also internationally. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below