Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 4 天前

Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adecco said positive hiring momentum had continued into the second half of 2017 as the world's largest staffing company reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations.

The Swiss company said on Thursday net profit rose 1 percent to 192 million euros ($225.3 million) in the three months ended June 30, near the average analyst estimate of 194 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 5.97 billion euros from 5.7 billion euros a year earlier, just below expectations of 6.03 billion euros.

"Positive momentum continued in June 2017, with a growth rate of 6 percent, organically and trading days adjusted, and volume growth in July was similar to June," Adecco said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8521 euros Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

