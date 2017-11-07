FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco's 3Q earnings miss forecasts as charges hit
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
2017年11月7日 / 早上6点18分 / 1 天前

Adecco's 3Q earnings miss forecasts as charges hit

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco reported worse-than-expected earnings during its third quarter on Tuesday as the world’s largest staffing company was hit by a big non-cash writedown in the value of its trademarks.

The Swiss company said net profit fell 29 percent to 123 million euros ($142.75 million), missing forecasts of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 2 percent to 5.9 billion euros, missing forecasts of 6.01 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

