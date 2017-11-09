FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas reports more strong growth in N.America, China
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 早上6点47分 / 1 天前

Adidas reports more strong growth in N.America, China

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas reported another strong quarter of sales and profit growth, driven by expansion in China and North America, where it has been taking market share from arch rival Nike.

Adidas reported third-quarter sales rose 9 percent to 5.677 billion euros ($6.59 billion), while net profit jumped more than a third to 526 million euros, versus average analyst forecasts for 5.86 billion and 512 million euros respectively.

Adidas, which hiked its full-year outlook in July, reiterated its forecast for 2017 currency-neutral sales to rise between 17 and 19 percent and for net income to increase at between 26 and 28 percent. ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below