综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 4:19 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

ADM head of trading for Africa and Middle East leaves firm-sources

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Philippe Nahon, in charge of grains trading in Africa and the Middle East at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), is leaving the company, sources close to the matter said.

Nahon had been with the company since 2002, having started at grains trading house Toepfer, which was integrated in ADM in 2014.

The sources said Nahon had been asked to leave the company early this week and was no longer going to the EMEA headquarters based in Rolle, Switzerland.

ADM declined to comment. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Tom Polansek in Chicago, editing by Gus Trompiz)

