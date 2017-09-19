FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Adobe revenue beats on subscriber additions
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上8点35分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Adobe revenue beats on subscriber additions

2 分钟阅读

(Adds share price, details)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by subscriber additions to Creative Cloud, a package of software tools that houses Photoshop, and forecast fourth quarter revenue in line with estimates.

The company’s shares were down 1.1 percent in extended trading on Tuesday but the stock has risen 52 percent this year.

The shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for Adobe, by selling its software through web-based subscriptions, and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

The company forecast fourth quarter revenue of $1.95 billion, in line with average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Adobe’s digital media business, which includes Creative Cloud, rose 28.3 percent to $1.27 billion, beating estimates of $1.25 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The company’s net income rose to $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 1, from $270.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.84 billion from $1.46 billion.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

