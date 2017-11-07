FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge-sources
2017年11月7日 / 下午1点39分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Ackman's Pershing Square loses ADP challenge-sources

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - William Ackman’s activist hedge fund Pershing Square lost its bid on Tuesday to win seats on the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc, according to sources that have seen a preliminary shareholder voting tally.

Pershing Square did not get any of its three nominees, including Ackman, elected to ADP’s board, according to the sources.

ADP and Pershing Square did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

