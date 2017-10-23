FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glass Lewis recommends ADP investors vote for Ackman's slate

2017年10月23日 / 下午12点48分 / 1 天前

Glass Lewis recommends ADP investors vote for Ackman's slate

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Monday that it recommends Automatic Data Processing shareholders vote for all three dissident directors, giving activist investor Bill Ackman a boost in a bitter proxy battle with the company.

Glass Lewis, which advises large institutional investors, is the first advisory firm to issue its findings before the November 7 vote.

“Glass Lewis finds validity in (Bill Ackman’s firm) Pershing Square’s overall thesis and we have determined that a sufficient basis exists to support the Dissident’s solicitation for minority representation on the ADP board,” the firm said in its report.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

