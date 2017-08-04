FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADP says Ackman's Pershing Square seeking control of company
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月4日 / 中午12点08分 / 9 天内

ADP says Ackman's Pershing Square seeking control of company

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc said hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is seeking effective control of the HR services provider by nominating five directors to its board.

The hedge fund, controlled by billionaire investor William Ackman, has also urged the company to replace its Chief Executive Carlos Rodriguez.

"Ackman requested that ADP extend the Aug. 10 deadline for nomination of directors by 30 to 45 days and said he planned to nominate five directors, including himself, to ADP's 10-member board," the company said in a statement.

Pershing Square owns 8 percent of ADP. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

