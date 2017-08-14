FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pershing Square says ADP CEO misled board on talks with hedge fund
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
2017年8月14日 / 下午5点03分 / 17 小时内

Pershing Square says ADP CEO misled board on talks with hedge fund

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Pershing Square Capital Management LP said on Monday the chief executive of Automatic Data Processing Inc had "unfairly characterized" their interactions in an effort to make the hedge fund's requests "appear unreasonable".

ADP had earlier this month said Ackman wanted effective control of the company through five board seats and a CEO change.

Pershing, led by billionaire investor William Ackman, said on Monday it had not sought effective control of ADP at any time and had expressed an openness to work with CEO Carlos Rodriguez. bit.ly/2hZYzDR

According to a filing on Monday, Pershing said Rodriguez had mistakenly sent an email to Ackman instead of ADP's general counsel on Aug. 6.

In the mail, Rodriguez said he did not find Ackman's willingness to work with him to be credible as it was conditioned on him having the same view. The hedge fund had proposed three nominees to ADP's board last week, setting the stage for a proxy contest with the human resources outsourcing company. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

