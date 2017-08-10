FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor Ackman does not understand ADP, company CEO tells CNBC
2017年8月10日 / 下午2点55分 / 3 天前

Investor Ackman does not understand ADP, company CEO tells CNBC

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing chief executive and president, Carlos Rodriguez, told CNBC on Thursday that Pershing Square's William Ackman does not understand the company and has acted like a "spoiled brat" in his effort to get the company to extend its board nomination deadline.

Rodriguez said Ackman was relying on inaccurate information in his criticisms of the company, but said he was "willing to listen" to the investor and was in the process of scheduling a meeting with him in early September.

Reporting by Sam Forgione and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernadette Baum

