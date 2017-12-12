FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月12日

Banks eye Paris airports operator in Macron privatisation drive -sources

2 分钟阅读

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global investment banks are vying to work with potential buyers or the French government on the sale of its majority stake in Aeroports de Paris (ADP) , sources close to the matter said, in one of the largest infrastructure deals expected to come to market in 2018.

ADP, which runs Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports outside Paris, is expected to be an early target in President Emmanuel Macron’s privatisation drive. The company, 50.63 percent-owned by the French state, may be valued at about 25 billion euros ($29 billion) including debt in a potential deal.

According to two sources, the state equity agency has picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch to manage the privatisation. Another source familiar with the matter said BNP Paribas was working with ADP.

ADP, Bank of America and BNP Paribas all declined to comment on the matter. State holding company APE said it frequently seeks outside advice about its portfolio.

French construction giant Vinci, seen as a likely bidder for the stake, may hire investment banking boutique Lazard to advise it, four sources familiar with the matter said. Vinci and Lazard also declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 0.8502 euros) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)

