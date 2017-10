Oct 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International Corp on Wednesday appointed Mark Wood as an operating partner to assess investment opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors.

Wood has previously worked as the chief executive of several firms, including AXA SA’s UK operations and Prudential Financial Inc’s UK and European operations.

The firm had 38 billion euros in assets under management as of June 30. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)