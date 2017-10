Canadian review of China firm's bid to buy Aecon to focus on security -Trudeau

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A Canadian government review of a Chinese company’s bid to buy construction company Aecon Group Inc will focus on security issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

China’s CCCC International Holding Ltd said on Thursday it intended to buy Aecon for C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion), a deal that requires Ottawa’s approval. CCCC is a publicly traded company in Hong Kong and in Shanghai.