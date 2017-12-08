FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese buyout of Canada's Aecon wins regulatory approval
December 8, 2017 / 4:20 PM / in a day

Chinese buyout of Canada's Aecon wins regulatory approval

1 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The acquisition of Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc by a Chinese firm for C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion)received regulatory approval from both countries, Aecon said on Friday.

China’s CCCC International Holding Ltd received the green light from the country’s National Development and Reform Commission, while Canada’s competition watchdog also gave its approval.

Aecon said proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended that its shareholders vote for the acquisition.

The approval follows a close review by Canadian regulators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in October his country would review possible security issues relating to the deal.

Shares of Aecon rose 1.1 percent to C$20.00 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning. ($1 = 1.2853 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

