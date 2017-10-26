FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点23分 / 1 天前

Canada's Aecon Group to be sold to China's CCCI

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc said on Thursday it would be bought by China’s CCC International Holding Ltd in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.51 billion.

CCCI is the overseas investment and financing arm of engineering and construction company China Communications Construction Co Ltd.

CCCI will pay $20.37 per share in cash for each Aecon share, the companies said.

It was not immediately clear if the deal value is in U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

