2 天前
Aercap says handful of A320neo deliveries could be delayed
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点25分 / 2 天前

Aercap says handful of A320neo deliveries could be delayed

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Thursday that it believes a handful of its A320neo jet deliveries may be delayed until next year but that it would not have a material impact on its financial results.

Airbus has delayed a number of deliveries of its A320neo jets due to engine problems with their Pratt & Whitney engines.

"We have a number of Pratt & Whitney powered A320neos scheduled for delivery in the second half of this year. If the problems persist, we would expect that a number of those will slip into 2018," chief executive Aengus Kelly told journalists on a conference call after AerCap's second-quarter results.

He said the delays would not have a material impact on AerCap as a whole and that he did not believe the problems would continue in the long term. "They will get it right," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

