AerCap to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 mln to Peregrine Aviation
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫

December 19, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 2 days ago

AerCap to sell 21 aircraft worth $800 mln to Peregrine Aviation

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap Holdings NV said it would sell 21 aircraft worth $800 million to Peregrine Aviation Co Ltd, an investment unit of NCB Capital, the brokerage arm of National Commercial Bank SJSC.

The 21-aircraft portfolio consists of a mix of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, AerCap said in a press release.

Under the agreement, AerCap will provide lease management services to Peregrine and will retain an equity interest in the entity, the company said.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

