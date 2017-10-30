Aerolineas Argentinas cancels 50 flights ahead of strike

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas canceled 50 national and international flights on Monday ahead of a 24-hour strike over salary concerns starting at midnight.

The company canceled the flights to avoid planes being stranded during the strike, a spokesperson said.

“You have to control all the planes before a new flight with the necessary maintenance checks before they leave again, so the impact of the strike is almost 48 hours,” the spokesperson added.

Five unions representing pilots and aeronautical personnel called the strike to demand higher salaries to offset inflation. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)