FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerolineas Argentinas cancels 50 flights ahead of strike
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上10点21分 / 更新于 12 小时内

Aerolineas Argentinas cancels 50 flights ahead of strike

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas canceled 50 national and international flights on Monday ahead of a 24-hour strike over salary concerns starting at midnight.

The company canceled the flights to avoid planes being stranded during the strike, a spokesperson said.

“You have to control all the planes before a new flight with the necessary maintenance checks before they leave again, so the impact of the strike is almost 48 hours,” the spokesperson added.

Five unions representing pilots and aeronautical personnel called the strike to demand higher salaries to offset inflation. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below