Aerolineas Argentinas discontinues weekly flight to Venezuela -statement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月8日 / 下午3点49分 / 10 天前

Aerolineas Argentinas discontinues weekly flight to Venezuela -statement

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s flagship air carrier Aerolineas Argentinas has discontinued its weekly flight to Caracas, Venezuela, citing “operational reasons,” the company said in a statement.

The company had told Reuters in August that it would no longer be selling tickets for the flight because of security concerns as violence and political uncertainty increased in Venezuela.

Aerolineas offered to re-route passengers to Bogota in neighboring Colombia free of charge.

The move further isolates Venezuela from international travel routes after carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG , Air Canada and United Continental Holdings Inc have pulled out.

The airlines have cited factors including weak demand, a payment dispute with socialist President Nicolas Maduro’s government, and security concerns for their crews on the ground. Months of anti-Maduro protests earlier this year resulted in at least 125 deaths. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)

