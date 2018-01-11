FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global business jet market starting to recover -Dassault Aviation chief
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

Global business jet market starting to recover -Dassault Aviation chief

Cyril Altmeyer

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The global business jet market, which had been bruised by the 2007-08 financial crisis, has started to show signs of recovery, the head of France’s Dassault Aviation said on Thursday.

Sales of business jets halved from their peak of 1,317 in 2008 to 661 in 2016, according to data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, but jet maker Dassault’s chairman and CEO Eric Trappier told reporters there were signs the market is picking up and that his company is also in the process of developing a new business jet.

Speaking in his capacity as head of the French Gifas aerospace business interest group, Trappier said there had been a pick up in activity over the past month.

Trappier’s comments echoed those made in October by Honeywell, which said it expected the market to receive a boost from the global economy’s steady growth and upgrades to newer aircraft from U.S. companies.

Dassault Aviation last month said it was scrapping development of the Falcon 5X jet because of delays and technical problems with its French-supplied engines. It added that it would launch a new model powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below