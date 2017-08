SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - AES Gener, the Chilean arm of AES Corp, said on Monday that it forecast possible fresh cost overruns on its Alto Maipo hydropower mega-project after problems with its construction and contractors.

Alto Maipo was in technical default on its debt after ending one construction contract and was in talks with its financial backers and other potential contractors, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)