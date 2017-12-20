FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Aeterna gets FDA approval for growth hormone deficiency test
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
深度分析
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
时事要闻
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 5 days ago

Canada's Aeterna gets FDA approval for growth hormone deficiency test

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Aeterna Zentaris Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its oral test to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency. The company said it intends to launch the test, Macrilen, in the United States during the first quarter of 2018.

Macrilen stimulates the secretion of growth hormone, which is then measured via blood samples.

Aeterna said Macrilen is an alternative to the insulin tolerance test, an intravenous test that requires multiple blood draws over several hours.

About 60,000 tests are conducted each year across the United States, Canada and Europe to diagnose adult growth hormone deficiency, the company said.

Symptoms of a deficiency of growth hormone in adults include weight gain, high levels of cholesterol and an increased resistance to insulin.

The company said in November that Macrilen was accepted for review by Europe’s drugs regulator. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below