1 个月前
Aetna to move corporate headquarter to New York in 2018
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日 / 下午2点22分 / 1 个月前

Aetna to move corporate headquarter to New York in 2018

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc., the third largest U.S. health insurer, will move its corporate headquarters to New York City in 2018, a decision it has been weighing as the state of Connecticut has raised taxes to try to balance its budget.

The company said on its website that it would have between 1,000 and 2,000 employees in New York after the move to the new building at 61 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Aetna will keep its Hartford campus and retain the several thousand associates in Connecticut.

The move will bring about 250 jobs to New York, according to the Aetna website. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

