CVS says deal to help build Anthem's drug benefit still on
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日 / 下午2点35分

CVS says deal to help build Anthem's drug benefit still on

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp CEO Larry Merlo said on Monday that its plan to help health insurer Anthem Inc build its own pharmacy benefit management business remains in place with planning well under way, unaffected by CVS’ deal to buy Anthem rival Aetna Inc.

Merlo was responding to a question on a conference call with Wall Street analysts, some of whom have wondered if CVS would lose the business because of the $69-billion deal announced on Sunday.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
