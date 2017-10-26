CVS makes bid for Aetna-source

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp has made an offer to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $200 per share, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

CVS made the offer earlier this month, although the two companies have been in discussion about a potential deal for at least two months, the source said. There is no certainty that an agreement will be reached, the source added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks earlier on Thursday. The source did not specify how much of CVS’ bid is cash versus stock, but given CVS’ and Aetna’s market capitalizations of $77 billion and $54 billion, respectively, a substantial stock component is likely in any deal. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)