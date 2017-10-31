FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Aetna's profit rises 39 pct in 3rd quarter
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点17分 / 更新于 1 天前

Health insurer Aetna's profit rises 39 pct in 3rd quarter

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc’s profit rose 39 percent in the third quarter, due to lower losses in its Obamacare business and strong performance in its businesses.

The third-biggest U.S. health insurer said on Tuesday its net income rose to $838 million or $2.52 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $604 million or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Aetna has fully exited the 2018 Obamacare individual insurance market.

Its results come days after Reuters reported that pharmacy operator CVS Health offered to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

