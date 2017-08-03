Aetna Obamacare member costs improve but second half uncertain

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc has experienced lower member costs "on the margin" in its Obamacare individual business so far this year, but uncertainty about federal funding for the program in 2018 may spur members, worried they are going to lose insurance next year, to boost use of medical services in the second-half of 2017, its Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said Thursday.

Republicans are trying to repeal Obamacare and have not yet agreed to fund key subsidies for 2018 that help make the program affordable for low income people. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)