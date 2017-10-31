FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Aetna considering launching short-term insurance plans -CEO
2017年10月31日

REFILE-Aetna considering launching short-term insurance plans -CEO

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects typographical error in word “it” in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said during a conference call on Tuesday that the company is considering re-launching a pre-Affordable Care Act product it had for transition insurance of less than one year.

Bertolini said Aetna began looking at “reenergizing” its program for short-term insurance after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to try to introduce such plans. Bertolini said the insurer is not looking at plans with minimal health insurance benefits. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

