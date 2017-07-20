African Markets - Factors to watch on July 20

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * ZIMBABWE - Finance minister presents annual budget review statement in parliament. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled a near-decade peak on Thursday, bolstered by a surge in global stocks to new records on strong U.S. corporate earnings, while the yen eased slightly after the Bank of Japan reinforced expectations it will lag other central banks in dialling back stimulus. GLOBAL OIL Oil prices held steady on Thursday following solid gains the previous day when falling U.S. fuel inventories lifted the market. However, Brent crude oil prices remain below the key $50 per barrel mark on concerns about high supplies from producer club OPEC despite a pledge to cut output in a bid to tighten the market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand retreated on Wednesday despite better than anticipated inflation and retail figures, as some investors booked recent profits ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday. Stocks firmed as platinum miners lifted the bourse. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Wednesday and traders said it was likely to remain within a narrow band in the days ahead. NIGERIA TELECOMS Telecoms group 9mobile is open to new investors but will continue to manage the business in the meantime, its chief executive said on Wednesday at an event to officially announce the company's new name to replace Etisalat Nigeria. CAMEROON SECURITY Cameroonian forces have been torturing suspects in their campaign against Islamist group Boko Haram, with much of the torture happening at a base that has also been used by American and French troops, Amnesty International said on Thursday. MALAWI CORRUPTION Malawi's former agriculture minister, George Chaponda, was arrested on Wednesday and faces graft charges over a procurement contract with neighbouring Zambia, his lawyer and the country's Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday. ETHIOPIA STRIKE Retail business owners in some towns of Ethiopia's Oromiya region have gone on strike over the imposition of a revised tax law, residents said, the latest unrest to plague a province that was shaken by violence for months in 2015 and 2016. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on