5 天前
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9
2017年8月9日 / 凌晨4点43分 / 5 天前

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Tanzania releases consumer inflation data for July
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Wednesday and
 investors piled into havens such as U.S. Treasuries, gold
 and the yen as tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated,
 with Pyongyang saying it is considering plans to attack
 Guam.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude futures fell for a third day on Wednesday despite a
 bigger than expected fall in U.S. oil inventories reported
 by an industry group, with doubts lingering over OPEC's
 ability to restrain supply as promised.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened nearly 1.5 percent on Tuesday
 evening after President Jacob Zuma survived a no-confidence
 vote in parliament by secret ballot with markets reacting
 almost immediately and sending the unit near a one-month
 low.            
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks hit a 33-month high on Tuesday as foreign
 investors bought shares following improved liquidity on the
 currency market and a strong half-year performance by listed
 companies.            
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Boko Haram militants killed at least 30 fishermen in raids
 on communities around Lake Chad in northeastern Nigeria, the
 governor of Borno state, residents and military sources said
 on Tuesday.            
 
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 Nigeria said on Tuesday it planned to withdraw its case
 against seven local banks over what it says is $793 million
 due to the state, and that it was seeking an out-of-court
 settlement instead.                
 
 
 KENYA ELECTIONS
 Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected early results
 of a presidential election on Wednesday that showed he was
 losing to incumbent and long-time rival Uhuru Kenyatta,
 stoking fears that his disgruntled supporters could take to
 the streets.            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was unchanged on Tuesday as
 election-related uncertainty in neighbouring Kenya led some
 importers to assume a wait-and-see stance, limiting demand
 for the dollar.            
 
 
 TANZANIA TELECOMS
 Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom Group
         , has sold all the 560 million shares on offer in
 its stock market flotation, with 40 percent bought by
 international investors, the company said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had
 reached around 1.914 million tonnes by August 6 since the
 start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on
 Tuesday, up from 1.44 million tonnes in the same period last
 season.            
 
 
 NAMIBIA RESERVES
 Namibia's stock of foreign reserves increased to an all-time
 high of 28.5 billion Namibian dollars ($2.17 billion) at the
 end of June from N$25.4 billion the previous month, official
 data showed on Tuesday.            
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN WAR                    
 About 120 Rwandan peacekeepers have arrived in South Sudan,
 United Nations said on Tuesday, the first detachment of
 4,000 extra troops approved by the U.N. last year to help
 protect the capital of Africa's newest country.            
 
 
