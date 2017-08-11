FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 11
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月11日

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Uganda's central bank announces key policy rate
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian equity markets extended a global slide on Friday as
 tensions ramped up between the United States and North
 Korea, sending investors fleeing to less risky assets such
 the yen, the Swiss franc and U.S.
 Treasuries.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Friday, dragged lower by persistent
 worries about oversupply despite a bigger-than-expected
 drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks pulled away from record highs on
 Thursday as rising tensions on the Korean peninsula drove
 investors to limit risks and shift to safe
 havens.            
 
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Kenya's local currency is expected to be stable or firm up
 as election-related uncertainty lingers, while Nigeria's
 naira could post gains as offshore inflows boost dollar
 liquidity.                
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION
 Celebrations broke out in pockets of Kenya on Thursday after
 the opposition said its candidate Raila Odinga should be
 declared winner of the presidential vote, a claim an
 election commission official said was
 "ridiculous".            
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        firmed on Thursday, helped by
 sagging demand for dollars from both commercial banks and
 importers.            
 
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzanian growth slowed to 5.7 percent in the first quarter
 of this year, hurt by slower-than-expected performance of
 construction, transport, agriculture and the financial
 services sectors, the statistics office said on
 Thursday.                
 
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's inflation fell to 3.5 percent year-on-year in July
 from 4.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of
 Statistics said on Thursday.            
 
 
 CONGO VIOLENCE
 At least 27 people, including three police officers, were
 killed in clashes between protesters and police in
 Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this week, Human Rights
 Watch said on Thursday.                        
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

