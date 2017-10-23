African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Court decides on bail for Rwanda's president vocal opponent GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese shares jumped on a weaker yen on Monday as an election win for Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc gave a green light for more super-easy policy stimulus, while the euro eased as Spain's constitutional crisis aggravated concerns about political unity in the region. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle East and as the U.S. market showed further signs of tightening while demand in Asia keeps rising. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened sharply on Friday and government bonds sold off, as speculation that President Jacob Zuma may axe his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa added to a climate of political uncertainty that has unnerved investors. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide bomber killed 13 other people in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a police official said, the deadliest attack in over a month as the conflict with Boko Haram stretches into its ninth year. NIGERIA CEMENT Cement maker Lafarge Africa is expecting regulatory approval from Nigerian authorities for a 131.65 billion naira ($431.43 million) rights issue as it focuses on Nigeria for growth and expands into Ghana, its chief financial officer said on Friday. NIGERIA CURRENCY Money transfer company Transferwise has resumed remittances to Nigeria after a 17-month break because it has regained confidence in the central bank's handling of the naira currency, its chief executive said on Friday. AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling is expected to weaken against the dollar in the next week ending Thursday while the naira is expected to hold steady, traders said. KENYA ELECTION Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga, who says he will boycott a presidential election re-run due next week, said on Friday he would announce a "way forward" the day before the scheduled poll, raising the possibility he might participate after all. UGANDA POLITICS Uganda's main opposition leader was arrested and charged with murder, police said on Friday, after they broke up a rally organised to protest moves to extend President Yoweri Museveni's rule. MADAGASCAR PLAGUE A plague epidemic has killed 94 people on the island of Madagascar and could spread further, the World Health Organization said on Friday. RWANDA RIGHTS The U.N. subcommittee on torture prevention has suspended a visit to Rwanda, citing obstructions imposed by the government that compromised its fact-finding mission. NIGER SECURITY Niger army reinforcements stopped the perpetrators of a deadly hit-and-run attack on Saturday as they tried to cross back into Mali at the border, triggering a fierce gun battle, a security source in the area said. ETHIOPIA VIOLENCE Ethnic clashes killed 11 people this week in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, a regional government official said on Sunday, the latest unrest in a province that was wracked by violence in 2015 and 2016. ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT/WHO Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a goodwill ambassador, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, following outrage among Western donors and rights groups at his appointment. SOMALIA BLAST A roadside bomb killed at least seven people on Sunday - mostly women farmers - in an area outside the Somali capital dominated by Islamist insurgents who have defied public protests to end years of violence, residents and the army said. TANZANIA ACACIA MINING Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining ACAA.L unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on