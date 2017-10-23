FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equatorial Guinea signs contract with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks
2017年10月23日 / 早上8点23分 / 2 天前

Equatorial Guinea signs contract with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks

1 分钟阅读

CAPE TOWN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has signed three new production sharing contracts with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks, the first such contracts for Kosmos in the West African country, the ministry of mines and hydrocarbons said on Monday.

“We look forward to working with Kosmos as we continue to push the boundaries in oil and gas exploration,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, the minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

