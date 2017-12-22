FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vulcan must divest 17 Aggregates USA properties -U.S. statement
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 3 days ago

Vulcan must divest 17 Aggregates USA properties -U.S. statement

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co must divest 17 crushed stone aggregate facilities in Tennessee and Virginia in order to acquire Aggregates USA, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan would divest Aggregate’s 13 rock quarries and yards and four inactive quarries in the two states to Blue Water Industries or another U.S.-approved acquirer, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below