Agri trader ADM's profit slumps 44 pct on weaker margins
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 20 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a nearly 44 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins from agricultural services and oilseeds processing businesses.

Net profit attributable to ADM fell to $192 million, or 34 cents a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $341 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $14.83 billion from $15.83 billion. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

