China commerce ministry conditionally approves Potash-Agrium merger
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
2017年11月7日

China commerce ministry conditionally approves Potash-Agrium merger

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional regulatory approval to the proposed $25 billion merger between fertiliser companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc.

The ministry, in a statement, said the merged entity should divest some assets including those in Israel and Chile. The merged entity also cannot acquire stakes in industry competitors for five years without regulatory approval, it added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

