China commerce ministry conditionally approves Potash-Agrium merger

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional regulatory approval to the proposed $25 billion merger between fertiliser companies Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc.

The ministry, in a statement, said the merged entity should divest some assets including those in Israel and Chile. The merged entity also cannot acquire stakes in industry competitors for five years without regulatory approval, it added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)