FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Farm supply growth, returning cash are priorities for Nutrien: Agrium CEO
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午4点16分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Farm supply growth, returning cash are priorities for Nutrien: Agrium CEO

1 分钟阅读

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nutrien, the company to be formed by year-end from the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, plans to expand its farm supply network, and return some cash to shareholders, Agrium Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on Wednesday. Magro will become Nutrien’s CEO.

Nutrien is expected to receive a cash injection of billions of dollars soon after starting up once Potash sells equity stakes in three companies to satisfy competition regulators. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below