LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The book on Allied Irish Banks' initial public offering has been fully subscribed, including the greenshoe option, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The price range for the IPO was set on Monday at between 3.90 ($4.37) and 4.90 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva. Editing by Jane Merriman)