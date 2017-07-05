FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 2-AIG taps Marsh executive to work alongside new CEO
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上9点27分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 2-AIG taps Marsh executive to work alongside new CEO

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details from AIG memo, context and Marsh statement)

By Suzanne Barlyn

July 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Wednesday that it has named the head of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc's brokerage business to work alongside the insurance giant's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, as chief operating officer.

Peter Zaffino, who has served a dual role as chief executive officer at Marsh LLC and head of risk and insurance services for Marsh & McLennan Companies, will lead AIG's daily operations in all countries, including Japan and Europe, as well as U.S. commercial field operations, AIG said.

AIG, the largest U.S. underwriter of commercial property and casualty policies, named Duperreault as CEO in May, selecting a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise.

Duperreault, 70, replaced Peter Hancock, who said in March that he planned to step down after poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and the insurer's board of directors.

Zaffino will also work alongside Duperreault to develop the insurer's long-term strategy, Duperreault said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

Zaffino, who will replace AIG's present COO, Jeff Hurd, will begin the position on Aug. 1, after which "there will be some changes to our operating structure and reporting lines," Duperreault said in the memo.

AIG's U.S. life and retirement businesses will continue to report to Kevin Hogan, chief executive of AIG's consumer business. Zaffino will "work closely" with Hogan and the chief executive of AIG's commercial unit, Rob Schimek, according to the memo.

The move will put "equal focus and leadership" on field operations, led by Zaffino, with "critical areas" of underwriting and risk strategies led by Hogan and Schimek, Duperreault said in the memo.

AIG, which has been the target of activist investors led by billionaire Carl Icahn, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit in May, helped by investment returns and cost cuts.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc on Wednesday named Marsh LLC President John Doyle to replace Zaffino as its brokerage unit's chief executive, it said. The role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled, the company said.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below