MOVES-Charles Fry joins AIG insurance unit as head of reinsurance
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点35分 / 15 天前

MOVES-Charles Fry joins AIG insurance unit as head of reinsurance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - American International Group on Tuesday named Charles Fry as head of reinsurance, general insurance, effective immediately.

Fry, who will oversee AIG’s global reinsurance, shared services, transformation and administration functions, previously served as chief financial officer at Lloyd’s of London insurer Novae Group Plc.

Last month, AIG reorganized into three units - general insurance business, a life and retirement unit and a standalone technology unit. It no longer has a separate commercial and consumer business. (Reporting by)

