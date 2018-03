March 1 (Reuters) - U.S Insurer American International Group said on Thursday it would appoint Naohiro Mouri as its chief auditor replacing Donna DeMaio, who is taking up the role of global chief operating officer, general insurance.

Mouri joined AIG in 2015 and previously held the position of senior managing director of Asia Pacific Internal Audit.

Both appointments are effective on March 15. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru)