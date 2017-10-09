FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-AIG sees 3rd-quarter catastrophe losses of about $3 bln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 晚上9点18分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 2-AIG sees 3rd-quarter catastrophe losses of about $3 bln

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analysts’ comments; updates shares)

By Ahmed Farhatha

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Monday it expected to book pre-tax catastrophe losses of about $3 billion in the third quarter mainly related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

AIG’s shares were down about 1.7 percent at $60.75 in extended trading.

The company estimated pre-tax losses of about $1 billion each from Harvey and Irma, up to $700 million from Maria and additional catastrophe losses, including earthquakes in Mexico, of about $150 million.

Morgan Stanley analysts said the losses were slightly above their estimate of $2.5 billion, but were manageable as it equated to about 2.6 percent of book value.

The analysts, who have an “overweight” rating on the stock, also highlighted the company’s more than $3.5 billion in cash and short-term investments, saying it should help tackle capital concerns from losses in the third quarter.

Insurers and reinsurers are counting the costs of the hurricanes that tore into parts of the United States, while ravaging several islands in the northern Caribbean.

Chubb Ltd, the world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer, has estimated after-tax losses of up to $1.28 billion from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Germany’s Munich Re warned it could miss its profit target this year, the first major reinsurer to flag a hit to earnings from damage caused by the storms.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic is still in full swing and Morgan Stanley said it expects overall insured losses from this year’s catastrophes to approach $100 billion.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below