AIG to restructure its business
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日

AIG to restructure its business

Sept 25 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said on Monday it would reorganize into three new business units and will no longer have Commercial and Consumer businesses.

Instead, AIG will have General Insurance led by Peter Zaffino, as chief executive; Life & Retirement, led by Kevin Hogan; and a stand-alone technology-enabled platform, led by Seraina Macia.

Rob Schimek, CEO of the Commercial unit will leave the company at the end of October as part of the structural changes, AIG said in a statement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

