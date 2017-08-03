FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Consumer insurance, cost cuts boost AIG's operating profit
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点42分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Consumer insurance, cost cuts boost AIG's operating profit

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects to say that AIG is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurers, not the largest)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurers, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, helped by strength in its consumer insurance business and cost cuts.

Operating earnings attributable to AIG was $1.45 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $1.31 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Pre-tax operating profit in the company's consumer insurance business rose 33 percent to $1.26 billion, helped by improved underwriting, cost cuts and stable earnings from retirement businesses.

The results come at a time when AIG's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, looks to bolster its businesses through acquisitions, while slowing the pace of share buybacks under its two-year turnaround plan. Duperreault, a protégé of former CEO Hank Greenberg and an industry veteran known for his turnaround expertise, was named to the top job in May, replacing Peter Hancock.

"While market conditions remain challenging, we are committed to disciplined underwriting and are focused on investing in profitable growth," Duperreault said.

Expenses fell 15.6 percent to $2.18 billion, helped by the sale of United Guaranty Corp and AIG Advisor Group.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who is the insurer's third-largest investor, had pushed for a major overhaul of the company, calling for its breakup to shed its designation as a non-bank systematically important financial institution.

Pre-tax operating income at AIG's commercial insurance business fell about 24 percent to $716 million.

AIG's share rose 1.7 percent to $65.90 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

