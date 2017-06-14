FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German gov't looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin
German gov't looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The German government is examining a request for loan guarantees for loss-making Air Berlin, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We are looking into this application for a guarantee along with the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin," the spokeswoman told reporters.

She added that presenting a "sustainable concept the future" was key to getting such a guarantee.

Air Berlin's CEO said on Wednesday that details of a request by the German airline for loan guarantees from two German states are "confidential". (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

